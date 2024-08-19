Police chase…

A weekend chase that began in Fort Wayne ended in Paulding County and led to an arrest. The Fort Wayne Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in a private parking lot at around 7 a.m. Sunday. A responding officer found a man sleeping in a car and as the officer was checking for warrants, Gage Maples, 24, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. During the high-speed pursuit officers used stop sticks, which deflated three tires. The chase continue through downtown Fort Wayne, into New Haven and into Paulding County, where the car (shown above) lost all four tires and was driving on rims only. Maples eventually lost control and wound up in a field at Ohio 613 and Township Road 5, then was taken into custody on a felony fleeing charge. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office photo