Recap: tennis, soccer, golf, volleyball, CC

VW independent sports

Tennis

Elida 4 Van Wert 1

ELIDA — Elida defeated Van Wert 4-1 in a Western Buckeye League match on Monday.

Mandy Burenga was the lone winner for the Cougars with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Emma Stauffer at first singles. Elida’s Abby Campbell defeated Sophie Gearhart at second singles, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, while at third singles, Mya Long topped Lauren Gearhart 6-1, 6-0. Elida’s first doubles team of Ellen Troyer and Eva Campbell defeated Lillie Mull and Carolina Zappa 6-3, 6-4, and the second doubles team of Saige Bullock and Leila Staley beat Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young 6-1, 6-1.

Van Wert will host Bath on Thursday.

Soccer

Ada 3 Crestview 0

ADA – Goalie Ella Lamb had 22 saves but Crestview dropped the season opener, 3-0 at Ada on Monday. Two of Ada’s goals came in the second half.

The Knights will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Golf

Van Wert 157 Bath 180

LIMA — Brock Stoller fired a personal best round of 37 and Van Wert defeated Bath 157-180 at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Monday.

Keaton Foster carded a 39, Sam Houg added to the team score with a 40 and Griffin McCracken rounded out the scores with a 41. Carter Wright and Hayden Dowler each participated and shot 42 and 43 respectively.

Van Wert (3-0, 2-0 WBL) will return to action Wednesday at Delphos Country Club against Ottoville in a varsity and junior varsity match.

Crestview 171 Antwerp 186

Mathew Dealey shot a 36, collected match medalist honors and led the Knights past Antwerp 171-186 on Monday.

Logan Schlemmer fired a 44, followed by Keenan Smith (45), and Evan Hart and Ayden Hyitt (each 46).

The Knights will face Lincolnview today.

Lady Lancers host Antwerp, Edgerton

At Willow Bend, Edgerton came out on top, defeating Lincolnview and Antwerp 234-244-264 on Monday.

Lincolnview was led by Lilly Holdgreve (56), followed by Lindsey Hatcher (60), Eme Renner (62) and Grace Custer (66). Madison Schmidt led Antwerp with a 57 and the match medalist was Edgerton’s Jaden Dietsch, who carded a 50.

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Van Wert 0

PAULDING — Paulding defeated Van Wert in the season opener on Monday, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17.

Van Wert will play at Lincolnview tonight.

Cross country

Crestview starts season

OBETZ — Crestview traveled to Obetz to compete in Saturday’s OHSAA preseason meet.

The boys team tied for 13th with Cedarville and had to go to the the sixth man to break the tie. Crestview ended up 14th after the tiebreaker. The team only had eight runners available. Freshman Derek Young led the way (69th,18:33); Lincoln Smith (70th, 18:33); Payton Scott (72nd, 18:36); Kale Vining (123rd, 19:23); Caleb Thomas (167th, 20:15); Drayden Hoffman (235th, 21:23), and Ian Owens (241st, 21:28). There were 368 runners in the race.

The Lady Knights had just runners available – Anna Gardner (24:08), Kenzie Harting (25:10), Taylor Kittle (30:42) and Ava Motyca (31:58).