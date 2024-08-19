Shooting under investigation by VWPD

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Pratt St.

According to a press release from Chief Doug Weigle, the department received a call of shots fired in a storage garage in the 1000 block of Pratt St. at 12:54 a.m. this (Monday) morning.

The owner was inside at the time the suspect broke into his facility. It was reported the suspect got within four feet of the owner. The owner told police he shot his gun in self-defense, hitting the man twice. The suspect then fled the scene.

The police department received another call from a home in the 300 block of S. Cherry St. at 1:14 a.m. The resident of the home claimed a visitor had arrived there and had been shot, but didn’t know how he was shot. The suspect was eventually life flighted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Weigle said the incident remains under investigation.