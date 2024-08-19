SWCD co-hosts annual banquet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District held its 75th annual meeting by co-hosting with the Van Wert Farm Bureau at the Ag Banquet on Tuesday, August 13 at Life House Church in Van Wert.

Dinner was provided by Streetlight Catering, and an election was held for two supervisor positions on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five member Board. Elliot Callow and Brett Schumm were elected to serve a three year term commencing January 1, 2025.

Wyatt Friedrich was the SWCD Scholarship recipient. Dustin Schaadt was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farmer Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements. Farm Bureau honored their scholarship recipient.

Farm Bureau presented Membership Ag Awards. The Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to Farm Focus for their many agricultural accomplishments.

Sponsors for the evening were: Farm Bureau, the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District and Ag Credit.