Turkey Trot 5K set for November

ST. HENRY — Cooper Farms has opened registration for its 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K, benefitting EverHeart Hospice. The race will take place on Saturday, November 2.

“We’ve really gotten to a point where people look forward to this event every year, and for good reason,” said race organizer Eydie Kremer. “It’s a chance to get together and raise money for a great local cause, all while getting some exercise and eating a delicious meal when you’re finished.”

Event Details

What: Cooper Farms 17th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

Cooper Farms 17th Annual Turkey Trot 5K When: Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 2 Where: Cooper Farms Turkey Harvesting Plant – 1 Cooper Farms Drive, St. Henry

Cooper Farms Turkey Harvesting Plant – 1 Cooper Farms Drive, St. Henry Time: Registration opens at 9 a.m., Race begins at 10 a.m.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., Race begins at 10 a.m. Why: All proceeds benefit EverHeart Hospice

All proceeds benefit EverHeart Hospice Who: The race hosts age groups ranging from 9 and under to 60+. Awards will be presented to the top female and male in each age group, as well as the top overall male and female.

Registration Deadlines and Fees: Participants are encouraged to pre-register. To view registration options and deadlines, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/StHenry/CooperFarmsTurkeyTrot5k or go to speedy-feet.com and search for “Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K.” A registration link banner is also available at cooperfarms.com.

The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course and chip timing will be provided by Speedy Feet. Refreshments, including a to-go turkey meal, will be provided to all runners, and door-prizes will be awarded.