If line gels, Knights will be tough in ’24

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Like many area high school football teams, Crestview is dealing with some notable graduation losses.

For the Knights, all five starting offensive linemen from the 2023 season received their diplomas in the spring, leading second year head coach Cole Harting and his staff to find replacements. However, as the Knights approach Friday’s season opener against Parkway it appears the coaches have a group in mind.

“We are still working on finding the right rotation of guys up front, but we feel we have six very solid players who can play those positions,” Harting said. “The game is won in the trenches and that unit needs to continue to develop throughout the season.”

Bryson Penix (5) is back to pilot Crestview’s offense. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Those six players are Denver McDougall ( 6-4, 195 sophomore), David Cereghin (6-0, 230 senior), Kane Roberts (5-9, 200 senior), Kale Lichtensteiger (6-0, 200 sophomore), Aieden Adams (6-2, 215 senior), and Will Sheets (6-5, 220 sophomore).

Bryson Penix (6-1, 185 senior) is one of 11 returning letter winners and is ready to once again lead the Knights at quarterback this season. Last year, Penix completed 134-of-227 passes for 1,965 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while accounting for 173 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“He has great command of the offense and he can make every throw,” Harting said.

While wide receiver Kellin Putman (27-410, three touchdowns) is among the graduation losses, Penix will have perhaps the tallest target back in the NWC back in 6-6 Wren Sheets, who caught 21 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He also stood out during last Friday’s scrimmage against Van Wert.

“He is a big target who can create matchup programs,” Harting stated.

Braxton Leeth will be the starting running back, after rushing for 1,240 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2023.

“He’s a very strong and durable running back who also has great vision and breakaway speed, plus he thrives on contact,” Harting said of Leeth. “Not only do our skill players provide great athleticism, but they also bring back quite a bit of experience. Most of them saw playing time last year, and I think that will play huge dividends this season.”

While the offense has the potential to be explosive, the defense is not to be overlooked. In fact, there’s a great deal of experience back on that side of the ball.

“Our defense returns the most experience from last year, as nine of our 11 starters had significant playing time last season,” Harting said. “They are disciplined, fast and physical and I love how they finish plays and get to the ball.”

Harting said the anchors upfront will be two very experienced defensive ends, Liam Putman (6-4, 190 junior) and Wren Sheets (38 tackles, three sacks in 2023) along with defensive tackle Aieden Adams. The linebacker crew returns Zayden Martin (5-10, 175 senior, 62 tackles in 2023), Ayden Martin (5-10, 170 senior), and Penix, along with newcomer Kale Lichtenstieger.

“Our front seven have a lot of experience and we hope we can make the fits in the run game and put pressure on their quarterback in the pass game,” Harting stated. “Zayden was second on our team in tackles last season and he has great instincts, is very disciplined and is extremely tough. Liam has a very high motor and is very skilled at the position – he has a great combination of speed, strength and size that will make him a very difficult matchup for opposing linemen.”

Along with Lichtensteiger, there have been a few other players who have made great strides heading into the season, including Braxtyn Couts (6-1, 165 junior), Cash Hammons (5-11, 145 freshman), and Evin Brincefield (5-11, 145 freshman).

“We need to develop depth at all positions throughout the season,” Harting said.

Zayden Martin will handle punting duties this season and the Knights should be set at kicker with the return of Hayden Perrott (37-of-45 PATs, one field goal in 2023).

As far as the NWC race, Harting agreed the additions of Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie will make the chase for the crown a more challenging one.

“This season in the NWC is going to be a slugfest,” the coach said. “There are so many quality teams in the NWC and with the additions of Fort Loramie and Lima Central Catholic, it’s gotten so much better. There are going to be great matchups every week which makes for some great football. Columbus Grove came out on top last year, so they are on top of the mountain, but I think there are going to be a lot of teams fighting to get to the top to try and replace them.”

Last season, Crestview finished 7-5, including a 42-14 opening round playoff victory over No. 2 seed Tiffin Calvert. There is a change this year – instead of Division VII, Region 26, Crestview has moved up to Division VI, Region 22.

The Knights will open their season Friday night at home against Parkway. Crestview won last year’s matchup 41-27 and the Knights have won three straight in the series.