ODJFS: area unemployment rates plummet in July

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — For the second consecutive month, notable changes occurred in the state’s unemployment rate, with Mercer County now holding Ohio’s lowest jobless rate.

According to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Mercer County’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent, lowest among all 88 Ohio counties. The county’s unemployment rate, along with Auglaize County’s jobless rate spiked in June to 5.9 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

The reason for the sharp increases was a cyberattack that caused a major employer, Crown Equipment, to temporarily shut down its operating systems to resolve the matter. A large number of employees were temporarily laid off, which also affected unemployment rates in Van Wert, Shelby, Darke, Allen and Miami counties. The attack was later blamed on an international cybercriminal organization. With the company back on track, Auglaize County went from having Ohio’s fifth highest unemployment rate in June to fourth lowest last month.

Putnam County had the state’s third lowest jobless rate in July, 3.6 percent, while Van Wert County was tied for sixth lowest (4.0 percent) with Wayne, Madison and Geauga counties. Locally, the 4.0 percent rate was a full percentage point higher than July of 2023. Van Wert County’s June jobless rate was 4.8 percent. The Department of Job and Family Services said during the month of July, Van Wert County had a labor force of 15,200, with 14,600 workers employed.

Paulding County matched the statewide average in July, 4.5 percent, while Allen County came in at 5.0 percent.

Lucas County had Ohio’s highest unemployment rate in July, 7.4 percent, followed by Meigs and Monroe counties (7.1 percent), Jefferson County (7.0 percent) and Athens County (6.9 percent).