Sports briefs: volleyball, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Paulding 0

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights opened their 2024 volleyball season with a straight set win over Paulding, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8.

Kaci Gregory led the way with 11 kills and eight digs, while Emily Lichtle had a team high 26 assists. At the service line, Adelyn Figley was 21-of-21 with five aces, while Josie Kulwicki was 22-of-22. Figley also had nine kills.

Crestview (1-0) will hit the road to face defending Division IV state champion New Bremen on Thursday.

Golf

NWC quad

Crestview topped Columbus Grove, Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson in a NWC quad match at Hickory Sticks. The Knights finished with a team score of 172, followed by the Bulldogs (176), the Lancers (178) and the Wildcats (217).

Mathew Dealey earned match medalist honors with a 36. It was the fifth time in seven matches that Dealey earned the honor. Teammate Evan Hart shot a 43, followed by Logan Schlemmer (45) and Ayden Hyitt (48).

Holden Price and Bosten Bailey each carded a 43 for Lincolnview, followed by Seth Brant (45) and Chayse Overholt and Lucas Grubb (47 each).

Soccer

Delphos St. John’s 8 Crestview 0

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s led 5-0 at halftime and went on to defeat Crestview 8-0 at Stadium Park on Tuesday.

Crestview (0-2) will host Van Wert at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Delphos St. John’s (1-1) will host Spencerville the same night.