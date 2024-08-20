The far-reaching impact of the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

When the lights dim and the curtain rises at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, it’s not just local residents who fill the 1,200 seats. In fact, our beloved venue attracts audiences from far and wide, making it a true regional destination for arts and entertainment.

A Regional Hub for Entertainment

On any given show night, the average distance a customer travels to attend a performance is an impressive 32 miles. This statistic highlights the Niswonger’s appeal beyond Van Wert, drawing patrons from neighboring towns, cities, and even states. Whether it’s a Broadway show, a renowned musical artist, or a family-friendly event, the diversity of our programming resonates with people from all walks of life.

Shown above are NPAC guests with MJ Live. Pictured in the middle are guests with Foghat and at the bottom NPAC guests are shown with the Dallas String Quartet. Photos courtesy of Lucky6Pix

Why They Travel

So, what is it about the Niswonger that encourages people to make the journey? For many, it’s the high caliber of performances that rival those found in much larger cities. The convenience of having world-class entertainment in a more intimate setting, without the hassle of big-city traffic or parking, is a significant draw. Additionally, our commitment to providing a top-notch experience—from the friendly staff to the modern amenities—ensures that every visitor feels welcome and appreciated.

A Boost to the Local Economy

The influx of visitors from outside Van Wert also benefits our local economy. On show nights, restaurants, hotels, and shops see increased foot traffic, as out-of-town guests often make a night or even a weekend out of their visit. This ripple effect underscores the importance of the Niswonger as not just an arts venue, but as a cornerstone of the community’s economic vitality.

Local Loyalty Still Shines

While it’s exciting to see how far people are willing to travel to the Niswonger, it’s also important to acknowledge the strong local support. Van Wert residents have a deep-rooted connection to the center, attending shows regularly and serving as its ambassadors. The blend of local patrons and those from afar creates a vibrant and diverse audience, adding to the overall energy and atmosphere of each event.

Looking Ahead

As the Niswonger continues to grow and expand its programming, we can only expect its reach to extend even further. With each new season, we’re reminded of the power of the arts to bring people together, regardless of distance. The journey may vary, but the destination remains the same—a place where memories are made, and the arts are celebrated.

Whether you’re driving from just down the road or from miles away, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is a place where everyone is welcome. It’s a beacon of culture and community, shining brightly in Van Wert and beyond.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.