VW Cougars hope to reload in 2024

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If you’re going to Friday’s Bryan at Van Wert season opener, you may want to buy a new program. Why? There’s going to be a lot of new faces in the lineup for the Cougars.

Last season, the Cougars went 8-4 (6-3 WBL) and lost to Shelby 71-41 in the regional quarterfinals. At one point in 2023, 21 of Van Wert’s 22 starters were seniors. Among the losses to graduation – quarterback Brylen Parker (2,286 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 1,424 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns); wide receiver Conner Campbell (83 receptions, 1,271 yards, 11 touchdowns); Reese Krugh (45-653, seven touchdowns), and Gage Stemen (87 tackles, five interceptions, 21 receptions, 265 yards).

Gearry Hilleary (16) and Briston Wise (17) are expected to lead the Cougar offense in 2024. Bob Barnes photos

As the Cougars embark on the 2024 season, head coach Keith Recker (13th season) and his staff have been working with a group that includes a total of 13 letter winners. It’s a group that includes 14 seniors.

“We will be very inexperienced but we did have underclass guys earn starting spots as the season went on,” Recker said. “Also, our JV team went undefeated last season and we will count a lot on those guys to help us on varsity this season.”

“We have a good senior group that will lead us this season,” he added. “The current seniors are very committed to this team and helping make it the best season they can.”

One of those seniors, Briston Wise, a three time letter winner, will open the season at quarterback for the Cougars. The versatile Wise (5-9, 165) saw action at running back and quarterback last season and completed 10-of-19 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries.

“Briston runs the ball very well with his speed and quickness and also has a strong, accurate arm,” Recker said. “Briston plays with a lot of confidence.”

Keaten Welch (5-10, 160 sophomore), who will start at wide receiver, will be the backup quarterback.

In addition to Welch, Wise will be throwing to wide receivers Nate Gearhart (5-9, 145 senior), and Micah Cowan (6-0, 175 sophomore) and H-backs Aaron Reichert (5-10, 220 senior) and Zac Crummey (6-5, 220 freshman). Gearry Hilleary (5-11, 170 junior) and Case Stegaman (5-9, 170 senior) will man the running back spot.

“A lot of new faces in those positions from last year, but all are very capable of being productive on the offensive side of the ball,” Recker said.

The offensive line will be largely new as well, but the Cougars will boast good size from left to right. Noah Doctor (6-1, 215 senior), Connor Harris (6-0, 230 junior), Aiden Munson (6-0, 260 senior), Payton Morefield (6-1, 270 junior), and Trevor Dotson (6-3, 215 junior) will be the starters up front. Jaymison Moynihan (6-0, 230 senior), Maddox Workman (5-8, 180 sophomore), Ben Verville (5-11, 215 sophomore), and Ashton Rager (6-0, 195 sophomore) will be ready if called upon.

“We only have one returning starter (Dotson) on the offensive line, so that group will need to grow together quickly for us to compete against the good teams we play,” Recker said.

Like the offense, the defense will feature many new starters, but three key starters are back. Nick Edwards (5-10, 270 junior) is back along the defensive line, Reichert is returns at linebacker and Donovan Winkeljohn (6-0, 155) senior is back at defensive back. Reichert had 86 tackles last season, Edwards had 31 tackles and Winkeljohn intercepted three passes.

“Aaron is a leader defensively for us as he really has a good grasp on the defense and our calls, but also reads the opposing offenses very well,” Recker said. “Donovan earned a starting job last year during the season and did a great job at corner and we expect him to be even better there this season. Nick Edwards is back at defensive tackle after earning the starting job midway through the season and had a good preseason camp.”

Many of the other starters on offensive will also be pressed into duty on the defensive side of the ball.

“We are going to need guys to play both sides of the ball, which means they will need to be in great shape,” Recker said.

Micah Cowan (9) will be one of the top targets this season.

Cam Werts (5-10, 180 junior) is slated to handle punting duties and Griff McCracken (5-8, 130 junior) is back to handle PATs and field goals. Last season, he converted 49-of-57 extra points and did not attempt a field goal.

“He has improved his leg strength and has looked very consistent in the preseason,” Recker said of McCracken.”

The projected varsity starters went through the paces of a two-quarter live scrimmage against Crestview last Friday and the results appeared to be somewhat mixed, as the Knights outscored the Cougars 28-14.

“I like that we have run the ball well, especially in our first scrimmage (vs. Lima Sr. Lima Central Catholic and Ada),” Recker said. “Briston has taken control of the quarterback position and has performed well. For the number of new starters we have getting reps, we have had few missed assignments, which must continue to get better. We must play with a consistently high effort level at all times. We didn’t do that during our second scrimmage which was very disappointing, but we are hopeful we have that issue taken care of and our effort will be where it needs to be against Bryan.”

As far as the WBL race, Recker expects a tight one but believes the defending champions are the team to beat.

“Until someone knocks them off, Wapak should be considered the favorite,” he said. “Our league continues to get better and better each year as all teams have a sense of urgency in chasing league championships and deep playoff run.”

Bryan will come to Eggerss Stadium for Friday’s season opener. The Golden Bears, who are coming off a 5-6 season, have a new head coach, Scott Staten. Van Wert has won six straight against Bryan, including 47-21 last season.

“It sounds cliché, but we are not worried about our first game or our fifth game or our last game,” Recker stated. “This group has bought into concerning themselves with the only thing they have control of, which is their effort and focus today.”