2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
Pigskin Pick’Em is back for its eighth season on the Sports page of the VW independent. Each Thursday during the 2024 high school football season, predictions will be made for games involving Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference teams, along with Lima Sr. As always, predictions will be broken down into two categories – “Games of the Week” and Best of the Rest.”
My goal each season is to pick 80 percent of games correctly. During the regular season and playoffs last season, I managed to go 212-46, or 82.1 percent. As in past years, I’ll tabulate and share the results each Thursday.
Without further delay, here are picks for the opening weekend of the high school football season.
Games of the Week
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove (Thursday)
What a way to kick off the 2024 season. These two teams hooked up in a dandy last year and the Rockets scored with one second left to claim a 25-22 win. Both teams have a good number of starters back and this should be a very good game. A big factor in my pick – the game is at Clymer Stadium, where the Bulldogs have won 19 straight, including playoff games and by my count, 24 straight regular season games.
The pick: Columbus Grove
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
These two teams played in the season opener last year and the Redskins won 17-0. The Roughriders got off to an 0-4 start then suddenly became one of the hottest teams in the area, winning seven straight before falling to Perkins in the playoffs. It should be noted that St. Marys Memorial gave the heavily favored Pirates a run for their money in that game. I think the Roughriders are a true contender for the WBL title this year and I’ll be shocked if they start 0-4. Riders roll.
The pick: St. Marys Memorial
Valley View at Coldwater
Who remembers that Valley View made it to the Division V state semifinals last year, losing to Liberty Center and finishing 13-2? Coldwater also had a fine season, going 12-2 before losing to the same Liberty Center team in the regional championship game. Now, Valley View and Coldwater will knock heads in the season opener. Valley View is replacing Kenton on Coldwater’s non-conference schedule and this should be a good one. I usually don’t pick against MAC teams at home and I’m not changing course here.
The pick: Coldwater
Parkway at Crestview
After a 2-2 start last year, Parkway lost seven straight, including an opening round playoff game to Paint Valley. The Panthers have a new head coach in Brian Schmidt, the former head coach of the Billings, Montana Outlaws professional indoor team. Crestview has a number of starters back, especially on defense. I think the Knights will get off to a fast start in this one.
The pick: Crestview
Bryan at Van Wert
Both teams suffered heavy graduation losses, especially Van Wert. There’s also the unknown factor, because Bryan has a new head coach in Scott Staten, who was last year’s offensive coordinator. Still, it’s a new regime. One could easily argue this game is a toss-up and one could also argue that Bryan is actually the favorite. Fun fact: Van Wert hasn’t lost to a team that was .500 or below since 2017. Bryan was 5-5 last year, 5-6 with a playoff loss. How does that translate to this game? I’m not sure, but I’m giving a slight edge to the Cougars.
The pick: Van Wert
Best of the Rest
Anna at Indian Lake: Anna
Antwerp at Montepelier: Montepelier
Bath at New Bremen: New Bremen
Bluffton at Benjamin Logan: Bluffton
Cincinnati North College Hill at Delphos Jefferson (Thursday): College Hill
Columbus South at Celina: Celina
Defiance at Napoleon: Defiance
Delta at Ayersville: Ayersville
Eastwood at Kenton: Eastwood
Edgerton at Edon: Edon
Elida at Toledo Rogers: Elida
Hicksville at Patrick Henry: Patrick Henry
Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf: Liberty-Benton
Marion Local at Linton-Stockton (IN): Marion Local
Milton-Union at Versailles: Versailles
Minster at Fort Loramie: Minster
Paulding at Swanton: Paulding
Piqua at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.
Ridgemont at Spencerville: Spencerville
Shawnee at Lima Central Catholic (Thursday): LCC
Tinora at Liberty Center: Liberty Center
Toledo Scott at Allen East: Allen East
Toledo St. John’s at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta
Wauseon at Fairview: Wauseon
Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery
POSTED: 08/21/24 at 9:43 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports