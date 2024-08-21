The Van Wert County Courthouse

Dealey leads Knights by Fort Jennings

Make it six times in eight outings for Crestview golfer Mathew Dealey. The junior earned match medalist honors again by carding a 1-under par 35 during Wednesday’s dual match against Kalida, a match won by the Knights 175-180.

Teammate Keenan Smith shot a 45, followed by Logan Schlemmer (46) and Ayden Hyitt and Evan Hart (49 each). Fort Jennings was led by Dylan Tumlinson, who recorded a 39.

