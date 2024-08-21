Dealey leads Knights by Fort Jennings

VW independent sports

Make it six times in eight outings for Crestview golfer Mathew Dealey. The junior earned match medalist honors again by carding a 1-under par 35 during Wednesday’s dual match against Kalida, a match won by the Knights 175-180.

Teammate Keenan Smith shot a 45, followed by Logan Schlemmer (46) and Ayden Hyitt and Evan Hart (49 each). Fort Jennings was led by Dylan Tumlinson, who recorded a 39.