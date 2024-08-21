Foster earns top honor

Van Wert’s Keaton Foster won match medalist honors and Van Wert defeated Ottoville 162-181 at Delphos Country Club on Wednesday. Foster carded a 38 for the Cougars. Teammate Zach Stoller and Ottoville’s Evan Altenberger tied for runner-up medalist honors. Hayden Dowler was again in the mix, firing a 42. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Brock Stoller (43), Griffin McCracken (45) and Carter Wright (48). Van Wert (4-0) will host Defiance on Monday, then will travel to Celina on Wednesday and Wapakoneta on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Mike Hernandez