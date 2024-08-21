Gene P. Goodwin

Gene P. Goodwin, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born October 3, 1935, the son of Paul R. and Wanda A. (Wiseman) Goodwin, who both preceded him in death. He married Donnalee J. (Parsons) Allen in 1972, and she survives.

Gene Goodwin

Other surviving family members include, Lori J. (Mark Geier) Goodwin, Rick L. Allen, and Nancy J. (Kurt) Muntzinger; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Jenny, David, Christopher, Amber, Andrew, Chad, Kyle, Cioran and Calum; seven great- grandchildren, Adele, Eleanor, Lucy, Coe, Kiedis, Tova and Freya; brother-in- law, Maurice Perry; many nieces and nephews; special relative, Pam, and special friend Bill K.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Coviello) Goodwin; a brother, Richard F. “Dick” Goodwin; a brother-in-law, Elmer D. Adams; sisters, Marilyn Joan “Joann” Adams and E. Louise Perry; sons, Glen P. Goodwin and Randy L. Allen; and mother-in-law, Susie Courtney.

Gene was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church, Van Wert, and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor William Haggis II, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with military graveside services being conducted by the Van Wert American Legion and Van Wert V.F.W. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on the day of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or to St. Marks Lutheran Church or to Legacy Hospice.

