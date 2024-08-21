High speed internet grants announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio is investing $94.5 million to help provide affordable, high-speed internet access to more than 35,000 households across the state.

As part of the second round of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program, the Broadband Expansion Authority authorized BroadbandOhio to provide funding to two internet service providers, Time Warner Cable Midwest and Brightspeed, for six projects serving 23 counties. The program is designed to provide internet service with speeds of at least 100/100 Mbps to households upon project completion. Van Wert County is not on the list, but Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Williams, Henry, Fulton and Logan counties are among those that will receive funds.

“Having reliable, high-speed internet is an essential part of our world today,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Providing Ohio’s unserved areas with dependable, affordable broadband access will enhance economic growth and create new opportunities where they didn’t previously exist.”

Time Warner Cable Midwest was awarded $83,141,280 for five projects, including:

$19,635,616 to provide access to 7,275 households in Fulton and Henry counties

$17,471,275 to provide access to 6,645 households in Auglaize, Butler, Logan, Montgomery, and Preble counties

$17,269,871 to provide access to 6,053 households in Defiance and Williams counties

$15,287,761 to provide access to 5,289 households in Ashland, Erie, Geauga, Lorain, Lucas, and Wood counties

$13,476,757 to provide access to 5,036 households in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Portage, and Trumbull counties

For each of Time Warner Cable Midwest’s projects, the residents impacted will have access to reliable high-speed internet using Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology capable of delivering 1 gigabit symmetrical speeds.

Brightspeed was awarded $11,358,720 for one project that will provide access to 5,053 households, serving Allen, Ashtabula, Columbiana, Knox, Mahoning, Shelby, and Trumbull counties. Through the Brightspeed project, those impacted will have access to fiber-based broadband up to 1 gigabyte per second symmetrical speeds to every household.

This round of ORBEG awards is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.