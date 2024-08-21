Joe Dean Hertel

Joe Dean Hertel, 90, of rural Van Wert County, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday afternoon, August 19, 2024, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born on May 16, 1934, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the son of Clarence D. and Alice V. (Feigert) Hertel, who both preceded him in death.

Joe Hertel

At Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, he was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy baptism. Also at Calvary Evangelical, he was united in holy matrimony to Janet Ruby Bowers on September 4, 1954 and they were blessed with almost 70 years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of a daughter, Kathy (Mark) Wiseman of Liberty Township.

In addition to his wife and daughter, other surviving family members include a grandson, Bryce Wiseman of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a granddaughter, Amber “A.J.” Wiseman of Van Wert.

Joe was a 1952 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a retired farmer. He was an active lifelong member of Calvary Evangelical Church and served for many years as junior high boys Sunday School teacher. Joe also served for many years as the president of the Farmers Union of Van Wert County, on the Ohio Farmers Union executive board, the Farm Focus committee, and the board of the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District. He was also a member of the Old Fashioned Farmers Association and The Oliver Gang.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a sister, Virginia Galloway.

Funeral services will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Internment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or Calvary Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.