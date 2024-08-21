Turnpike Commission warns of scam

Submitted information

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding mobile device owners everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fake websites. The scammers are targeting mobile device owners everywhere, not just toll road users



The Ohio Turnpike does not request its customers to make payments by text. Collections of unpaid tolls and/or toll violations do not occur by text either. The only websites associated with the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are ezpassoh.com and ohioturnpike.org.

Turnpike officials are encouraging all customers to stay alert to these text scams.



What Customers Should Do If They Have Been Victimized: