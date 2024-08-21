VW County Common Pleas Court news

VW independent staff

A total of 13 different criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 21. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Johnathon Wilt, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. September 10.

Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to violating a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest, a curfew and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 p.m. September 16.

Probation/bond/IIL violations

Carl Robinson, 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug screen, not reporting to probation and not following through with treatment. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 4.

Jeffery Welker, 57, of Ohio City, denied violating his probation by using alcohol. Judge Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. September 11.

Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos, admitted violating to her bond and intervention in lieu by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 3 p.m. September 3.

Plea changes

Skylar Imler, 20, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related Compound, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Malcolm Oliver, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a misdemeanor report and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. September 25.

Sentencings

Jaden Hubble, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, 30 days jail to be served prior to transport to the WORTH Center, three years of community control sanctions and 30 days jail at a later date for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After violating probation, Destinee Knittle, 43, of Rockford, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was given credit for four days already served for theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

After violating probation, Travis Haynes, 49, of Rockford, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days already served for theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

After violating proation, Ecco Burker, 39, of Coldwater, was sentenced to the following: 12 months in prison with credit for 134 days served for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and 24 months in prison with credit for 134 days already served for tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Judicial release

Chad Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert, appeared on his motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and he was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days in jail at later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, must complete mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, undergo a drug court evaluation, and must pay costs.

Competency hearing

Ethan Moore, 36, Van Wert, was found to be incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. Judge Burchfield ordered him transferred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital until he is restored to competency or further order of the court. Moore is charged with two counts of assualt, fourth degree felonies, and harassment with a bodily substance, fifth degree felonies.