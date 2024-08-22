Meth seized…

A recent traffic stop in Van Wert turned up suspected meth and cash. The driver, who’s name has not been released yet, was pulled over for marked lanes violation within the city limits. Officer Elijah Wortman and the Van Wert Police Department’s K-9, Figaro, arrived to assist and conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of four ounces of suspected methamphetamine. It was sent to BCI to be tested and weighed and the investigation continues. Chief Doug Weigle said charges will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office once the results are returned. VWPD photo