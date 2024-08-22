ONIC issues warning about drugs

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center has released a public safety bulletin alerting Ohioans to an increasing number of illicit drug samples found to contain mixtures of powerful drugs that can cause overdoses and/or skin wounds.

ONIC reported that drug testing labs across Ohio recorded an eight-fold increase in drug samples containing mixtures of “tranq-dope” (opioids and sedatives) and more than double the number of samples containing mixtures of “benzo-dope” (opioids and benzodiazepines) between 2021 and 2023 as compared to the three years prior. These drug mixtures have been identified in several forms, including counterfeit pills, powder, and rocks.

Sedatives and benzodiazepines are depressants that produce sedation and muscle relaxation while also lowering heart rate and blood pressure. Opioids such as fentanyl cause significant respiratory depression, which often is the primary cause of death in opioid-related drug poisoning cases.

Most of today’s illicit drug mixtures are extremely potent, which can make life-saving efforts more difficult. From 2017–2022, 58 percent of drug poisoning deaths in Ohio involved a mixture of illicit drugs.

“Part of the reason to issue this bulletin is the fact that naloxone may be less effective for someone experiencing an overdose caused by tranq-dope or benzo-dope,” said Cynthia Peterman, ONIC Executive Director. “Reversing the effects of a drug poisoning in those cases may require multiple doses of naloxone. These are extremely dangerous drug mixtures, and every Ohioan needs to be aware of the danger.”

Common drugs often mixed with tranq-dope or benzo-dope in Ohio include: