Roger Lee Jamieson

Roger Lee Jamieson, 84, of Van Wert passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, at Homestead at Towne Center of Van Wert.

He was born on January 26, 1940, in Wabash, Ohio the son of Paul R. and Ethel Virginia (McDorman) Jamieson, who both preceded him in death. On September 1, 1963, he married the former Carolyn E. Shaffer who survives.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Gary David Jamieson.

Other family members include his children, Michael L. Jamieson of Marion, Indiana and Jody P. (Brian) O’Neill of Rockford; two grandchildren, Nathan (Kaitlyn) O’Neill and Elaina O’Neill; one great grandson, Kolsen O’Neill, and a brother, Robert E. (Chong) Jamieson of Salina, Kansas.

Roger was a retired tool and dye maker for Federal Mogul in Van Wert for 35 years. He was a long time member of Calvary Evangelical Church and recently a member of First Baptist Church, Van Wert. He enjoyed his Cushman Club and spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandson.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

