Rotary event to benefit Eggerss Stadium

Submitted information

Van Wert Rotary Club will be having its annual Dinner and Charity Auction this year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Van Wert County Jr. Fair Building.

This year’s event is “The Ghost of Eggerss” with proceeds benefiting the Eggerss Stadium south end zone project (Phase III). Over the last 30+ years, the Rotary Club has donated over $915,000 into the Van Wert community toward projects including the digital sign at Fountain Park, the new digital sign at the County Fairgrounds (127 Entrance), Rotary Lake at Camp Clay, Rotary Park (dog park), Van Wert Rotary soccer complex (John Brown Road), and the paved track around the reservoirs.

The local Rotary Club is excited to partner with Van Wert City Schools and Superintendent Mark Bagley, who is current Rotarian member, to further enhance Eggerss Stadium.

Tickets to attend this year’s dinner & auction $40 each, or two for $75. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club member, at Advanced Insurance Group (Aaron Anspach), or at Cowan & Son Funeral Home (Ben Cowan). Rotary members will also be selling event tickets at every home Van Wert Cougar football game.