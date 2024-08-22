VW independent sports roundup

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 1

HAVILAND — Lincolnview improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 27-25 win over Wayne Trace on Thursday.

Brooklyn Byrne had a team high 11 kills, while Allie Miller had 26 digs. Makynlee Dickinson had 17 assists and three aces, and Lauren Anspach finished with 13 assists.

Lincolnview will play at Antwerp on Saturday. Wayne Trace (1-1) will host Liberty Center on Monday.

New Bremen 3 Crestview 1

NEW BREMEN — Crestview battled but came up short against defending Division IV state champion New Bremen, as the Cardinals defeated the Lady Knights 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 25-14 on Thursday.

Adelyn Figley had 18 kills and Kaci Gregory was right behind with 16 kills. Emily Lichtle had 29 assists and 12 digs and Ellie Kline had 17 digs. Gregory was 17-of-19 serving with three aces.

Crestview (1-1) travel to Coldwater on Tuesday with the JV match beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert 3 Bath 2

LIMA — The Cougars picked up their first win of the season at Bath on Tuesday. Scores were not available.

Van Wert (1-2, 1-0 WBL) will host Kalida Tuesday night.

Soccer

Crestview 11 Van Wert 1

Ellie Ward had three goals and two assists and Crestview defeated Van Wert 11-1 on Thursday.

JJ Korte and Ella Lamb each scored a goal and had two assists, while Cylee Grub, Dakota Thornell, Marissa Gros, Kenzie Heffner, Evvy Lamb and Tory Singer each scored a goal. Emma Ward had two assists.

Alma Hernandez recorded Van Wert’s lone goal.

Van Wert will host Bath on Tuesday, while Crestview is off until September 3, when the Lady Knights will host Bluffton.

Miller City 3 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers fell to 0-2 with a 3-0 home loss to Miller City on Thursday.

Lincolnview will play at Defiance on Saturday.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Bath 1

Van Wert picked up wins at all three singles spots and at second doubles, and the Cougars defeated Bath 4-1 on Thursday.

Mandy Burenga defeated Tea Sibert 6-3, 6-2 at first singles, while Sophie Gearhart won at second singles, 6-1, 6-0, over Briley Kaple. At third singles, Lauren Gearhart beat Miley Lammers in a hard fought match, 6-4, 7-5. At second doubles, Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young topped Lily Volbert and Annika Niemeyer 6-2, 7-5. Bath’s first doubles team of Allyson Harnisfeger and Maddie Cheney defeated Lillie Mull and Carolina Zappa 6-4, 6-1.

Golf

Wayne Trace Invite

PAYNE — Wayne Trace won its own invitational, topping a field of eight teams on Thursday.

The Raiders finished with a team score of 149, six strokes better than Miller City. Brody Rosswurm was the match medalist with a 35.

Lincolnview finished third with a team score of 172. The Lancers were led by Holden Price, who finished with a 39. Crestview was three strokes behind (175) and finished fourth. The Knights were led by Logan Schlemmer’s 42.

Kalida 209 Lincolnview 235

Grace Custer led Lincolnview with a 52 but the Lancers fell to Kalida 209-235 at Hickory Sticks on Thursday. Lindsey Hatcher and Eme Renner each carded a 58 and Lilly Holdgreve recorded a 67. Kalida’s Grace Schroeder was the match medalist after firing a 50. Kylie Peck finished with a 52, followed by Maddison Ricker (53) and Ella Stechschulte (54).

Lincolnview will play Ottoville on Monday.