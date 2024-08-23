Fire safety poster contest underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is inviting elementary school students across Ohio to participate in its Fire Safety Poster Contest. The contest is held annually to engage young minds, emphasize various issues related to fire safety education, and recognize those who have shown the ability to visually demonstrate that knowledge.

One of last year’s safety poster contest winners came from Columbus Grove. SFM photo

This year’s theme is “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!”



During this contest, elementary schools across the state are encouraged to partner with their local fire departments. Schools must submit entries to their local fire departments by September 30 so those departments can display entries during Fire Prevention Week (October 6-12) and select local winners in each age category (grades K-3 and 4-6). Those entries will then be submitted to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, where a committee will review them and select six winners in each grade category. Additional information on the contest is available at com.ohio.gov/SFMPosterContest.



The winning entries will receive a special recognition by the Division of State Fire Marshal next spring. Winning entries from this past year’s contest are available here.



“When it comes to fire safety and prevention throughout our state, engaging Ohioans as early as possible is key, and that’s what makes this contest particularly important,” said Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Not only is this a fun activity for students to participate in, it’s also a great opportunity for schools to engage with their local fire departments. I look forward to seeing what our talented and creative students across Ohio come up with for this year’s contest.”

Contest Timeline

September 30 – Schools submit posters to their local fire department.

October 6-12 – Fire Prevention Week

November 15 – Fire departments submit winning selections to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 8895 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, 43068.

Spring 2025 – Winners announced

Fire Safety Poster Contest Rules

Posters must include a fire prevention theme, such as “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!”

Posters should display positive behavior statements of what students can do to prevent a fire at home. This may include identifying common places where fires can start, showing what steps to take when a smoke alarm sounds, and having fire escape plans with two ways out.

Posters must only be on 8.5 x 11-inch paper.

Any colors may be used; however, a white or light-colored background is preferred.

Crayons, markers, pencils and similar utensils can be used.

All artwork must be original. Computer-generated images, photographs, traced images and clippings from magazines, newspapers, and books will not be accepted.

The poster surface should remain flat.

The back of the poster must clearly include:

Student’s name, grade and age

School name, address and phone number

Teacher’s name

Name of participating fire department with FDID number

All posters must be completed and turned over to the fire department, if participating, prior to the September 30 deadline. The fire department (or school official if a fire department is not participating) must submit only two winning posters – one from each grade category – to the State Fire Marshal’s Office by November 15. Schools or fire departments with any questions should contact the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 1.888.243.0305, option #1.