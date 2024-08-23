Friday night football scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night, August 23.

Allen East 46 Toledo Scott 12

Anna 37 Indian Lake 0

Antwerp 34 Montpelier 0

Bluffton 50 Benjamin Logan 3

Celina 55 Coldwater 13

Coldwater 38 Valley View 0

Crestview 49 Parkway 7

Delphos St. John’s 54 Lehman Catholic 27

Delta 55 Ayersville 6

Eastwood 38 Kenton 35

Edon 36 Edgerton 26

Elida 40 Toledo Rogers 0

Fairview 30 Wauseon 12

Fort Recovery 20 Wayne Trace 6

Liberty-Benton 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Lima Sr. 35 Piqua 20

Liberty Center 38 Tinora 0

Marion Local 45 Linton-Stockton 6

Minster 49 Fort Loramie 21

Napoleon 35 Defiance 34 (OT)

New Bremen 17 Bath 17

Patrick Henry 47 Hicksville 6

Paulding 34 Swanton 0

Spencerville 29 Ridgemont 19

St. Marys Memorial 33 St. Henry 14

Van Wert 48 Bryan 8

Versailles 33 Milton-Union 0

Wapakoneta 35 Toledo St. John’s 21