Friday night football scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night, August 23.
Allen East 46 Toledo Scott 12
Anna 37 Indian Lake 0
Antwerp 34 Montpelier 0
Bluffton 50 Benjamin Logan 3
Celina 55 Coldwater 13
Coldwater 38 Valley View 0
Crestview 49 Parkway 7
Delphos St. John’s 54 Lehman Catholic 27
Delta 55 Ayersville 6
Eastwood 38 Kenton 35
Edon 36 Edgerton 26
Elida 40 Toledo Rogers 0
Fairview 30 Wauseon 12
Fort Recovery 20 Wayne Trace 6
Liberty-Benton 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Lima Sr. 35 Piqua 20
Liberty Center 38 Tinora 0
Marion Local 45 Linton-Stockton 6
Minster 49 Fort Loramie 21
Napoleon 35 Defiance 34 (OT)
New Bremen 17 Bath 17
Patrick Henry 47 Hicksville 6
Paulding 34 Swanton 0
Spencerville 29 Ridgemont 19
St. Marys Memorial 33 St. Henry 14
Van Wert 48 Bryan 8
Versailles 33 Milton-Union 0
Wapakoneta 35 Toledo St. John’s 21
POSTED: 08/23/24 at 9:52 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports