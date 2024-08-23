Hatcher earns national recognition

Submitted information

Students at Lincolnview earned academic honors from the College Board Rural & Small Town National Recognition Program. The programs celebrate the hard work of thousands of high school students nationwide to help them showcase their strong academic performance.

For the first time, the academic honors recognize first-generation students, in addition to rural and small town, Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic/or Latino students. The program opens college access for more students because many institutions use the awards for their recruitment efforts.

Lindsay Hatcher

Lincolnview High School, Lindsey Hatcher was awarded the National Rural & Small Town Recognition.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of Lindsey and her academic accomplishments,” Lincolnview Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said. “She is an outstanding student that works hard both in and out of the classroom. Lindsey participates in a variety of activities, making her stand out in a variety of ways.”

Eligible students must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Earn a GPA of B+ (equal to at least 3.3 or 87%-89%) or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10 percent of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams by the end of 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African-American /Black, Hispanic-American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American, or a first-generation college student.

Every year, students can verify their eligibility on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year. At the start of the next school year, students receive their awards for their communities to celebrate them and colleges to organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect with awardees during the recruitment process to share more about their postsecondary programs.

“This year, the National Recognition Programs are recognizing more students than ever so that the outstanding academic abilities of more than 90,000 deserving students are not overlooked as they plan for their future,” said Amy Reitz, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “We’re proud to support colleges and universities that are committed to supporting all students, and our program offers one way they can strengthen their recruitment efforts to students that will thrive on their campus.”