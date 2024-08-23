Purple light, shirt orders now being taken

Submitted information

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting the community to participate in its annual campaign. This is an opportunity to learn more about domestic violence and YWCA services, as well as help raise funds to support survivors in the program.

Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence. One in four women and one in nine men will experience some form of intimate partner violence, which could include physical, emotional, or mental abuse.

The YWCA is featuring graphic t-shirts as part of their upcoming domestic violence awareness campaign with $5 from each sale benefitting Survivor Services programs.

Joining the YWCA in the ninth annual Purple Light Nights campaign in October are Van Wert Municipal Court and Van Wert County Courthouse, plus many other area businesses. This initiative aims to raise awareness about domestic violence. It encourages residents, businesses, and organizations to decorate their homes and businesses with purple lights, decorations, and yard signs.

“We invite businesses and homeowners to illuminate their windows or landscaping with purple lights to shine a light on domestic violence, bring awareness to the victims who have lost their lives and honor the survivors who have overcome their violent situation,” YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger said. “The lights also represent a beacon of hope to current victims, letting them know that help is available when they are ready to leave their abuser.”

LED Purple light strands and signs are now on sale until September 12. Please note that no extra lights will be available to purchase after this date.

“These strands are bright and long-lasting for year after year use,” Schaufelberger said.

Credit card purchases may be made on a new site featuring YWCA merchandise. Click here for the website.

For those preferring to pay by cash or check, a printable form is available on the YWCA events page. Order forms, along with cash or check payment, must be received by 12 p.m. September 12. Each purchase includes a re-usable Purple Light Nights yard sign.

Also available on the site is a new graphic t-shirt featuring the purple ribbon for DV awareness. The bold design is printed on a high-quality Bella and Canvas charcoal black shirt and is available in round neck or v-neck styles. $5 from each shirt is donated to YWCA Survivor Services Programs.

Further events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be announced on the YWCA’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), or on the YWCA website. Questions should be directed via email to (julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org).

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.