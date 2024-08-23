VWPD cruiser involved in serious crash

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred early Friday morning. One of the vehicles involved was a Van Wert police cruiser.

It occurred at 3:06 this morning at the intersection of Mendon Road and U.S. 30. The cruiser was northbound on Mendon Road and was responding to an incident. As the cruiser crossed the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, it was struck by a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Express van, driven by a single male occupant. The collision forced both vehicles off the highway.

The officer driving the cruiser was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name has not been released. The driver of the van was flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department, Samaritan Hospital Transport, Hague’s Towing & Repair and Jim Schmidt Towing.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

No other details have been released yet.