VWPD officer, K-9 involved in early morning accident

Emergency responders were at the scene of today’s crash at Mendon Road and U.S. 30. Two people, including a Van Wert Police officer were injured and were transported for treatment. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

Editor’s note: this story has been updated with new information from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More details have been released about an early morning crash involving a Van Wert Police Department cruiser and a van. Two people were injured, one seriously.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:06 a.m. this (Friday) morning at the intersection of Mendon Road and westbound U.S. 30 in Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer police cruiser, operated by Officer Elijah Wortman, was responding to an incident and was traveling northbound on Mendon Road at U.S. 30. As the cruiser crossed the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, it was struck by a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Express van operated by Gerald Lynn Le Van of Lewistown, Ohio. The collision forced both vehicles off the highway. The cruiser flipped on its side, hit a highway marker and became engulfed in flames in a field along U.S. 30. The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were temporarily closed.

Officer Wortman was transported by Van Wert EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. K-9 Officer Figaro was transported by the Van Wert Police Department for treatment. Le Van was transported from the scene by Samaritan Lifeflight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Point Fire Department, Van Wert Fire Department, and Samaritan Hospital Transport.