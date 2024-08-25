Middle Point fire…

A Friday night kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home at the corner of E. Jackson St. and N. Main St. in Middle Point. According to Chief Brock Profit, the call came in at 10 p.m. and upon arrival, it was a working structure fire. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze. One person was taken to the hospital and four animals perished in the fire. 12 Middle Point firefighters were at the scene and mutual aid was provided by the Delphos Fire Department. Fire units remained at the scene for three hours. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County CERT provided assistance as well. MPFD photo