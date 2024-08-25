PAC meeting takes place in Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Nearly 300 America’s Electric Cooperative PAC members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Midwest Electric gathered at Lincoln Ridge Farms last week for a legislative dinner. The event featured a lineup of influential speakers, including U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-4th District), who discussed issues affecting both the nation and the electric industry.

The PAC (Policitical Action Committee) is described as a bipartisan committee dedicated to ensuring affordable energy, protecting jobs, and fostering economic growth through effective energy legislation.

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan was one of the speakers at last week’s PAC dinner. Photo submitted

Attendees were treated to a complimentary Italian dinner before diving into a night of engaging discussions. Congressman Jordan took the stage to highlight the “moments of magnitude” that define the future of the country, stressing that the upcoming election is one of those critical moments. He also touched on national security and expressed his appreciation for the work that electric cooperatives do in serving their communities.

State Senator Rob McColley, along with State Representatives Angela King and Roy Klopfenstein, addressed several pressing issues. They discussed the uncertainty surrounding the future of energy, including the possibility of rolling blackouts due to the premature closure of power plants. They also spoke about Issue 1, an upcoming ballot measure in Ohio that will determine how the state draws its legislative and congressional districts.

“Due to the federal government’s uneconomical EPA regulations, we will be down to the lowest energy reserves ever in the next three to five years,” said Senator McColley. “We are facing a situation where there is a high potential for rolling blackouts and brownouts during times when people need energy the most. This is a government-created problem that must be fixed with the election.”

Buckeye Power Chief Operating Officer Craig Grooms, who will take over as CEO once current CEO Pat O’Loughlin retires, spoke about the benefits of being a cooperative member. He explained that being a member makes you an owner of several power generation plants, including the Cardinal coal-fired plant in Brilliant, Ohio, and natural gas-fired plants in Convoy and Greenville, Ohio. Grooms explained how the cooperatives continue to invest in these resources to ensure their reliability, especially during peak demand times.

“We are making significant investments in the Cardinal coal-fired plant to comply with EPA rules that have already been passed, but we already have a group of new rules coming in that are intended to supersede the rules that the plant is already in compliance with,” Grooms stated.

The evening concluded with a Q&A session, allowing members to interact directly with the legislators and gain deeper insights into the issues being discussed.

