Recap: cross country, volleyball, soccer

Cross country

Scott, Laudick lead Cougars to title

CELINA — Van Wert’s Owen Scott and Andrew Laudick finished 1-3 at Saturday’s Celina Rotary Invitational. Their performances helped the Cougars to easily clinch the team title.

Scott easily won the individual title with a time of 16:07.30, 42 seconds ahead of runner-up Colin Buening of Celina. Laudick earned third place with a time of 16:57.10.

“They have shown great work ethic and leadership this offseason and in the early part of the season, Van Wert head coach Kimberly Laudick said of Scott and Laudick. “Those two have set the tone and it’s why they are also accompanied by a strong group of teammates that if we continue to work, could be a very special season.”

The Cougars had two other top 10 placers – Harrison Sloan (8th, 17:27.4) and Johan Gemmer (10th, 17:31.1). In addition, Quintin Parrish finished 14th (17:41.9) and Noah Spath recorded a 19th place finish (18:01.4).

Van Wert won the championship with 36 points, while Bryan (75) was the runner-up out of nine teams.

On the girls’ side, Van Wert finished fifth and was led by Symphony Schuerman (5th, 20:44.60), Noelle Bynum finished 19th (22:35.50) , followed by Lexi Deitemeyer (22nd, 22:43.90), Lizzie Spath (49th, 25:15.10) and Brenna Kimmet (56th, 26:12.30).

Van Wert will compete at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

Knights compete at Taylor U.

UPLAND (IN) – Crestview finished as the runner-up out of 17 teams at the Taylor University Cross Country Opener on Saturday. Wapahani High School, out of Selma, Indiana was the champion.

Leading the Knights was Andy Heth (10th, 17:09), followed by Lincoln Smith (21st, 18:02), Derek Young 22nd, 18:02), Payton Scott (24th, 18:10), Jake Heth (34th, 18:29), Luke Sawmiller (39th, 18:41), and Kale Vining (50th, 18:56).

“We ran really well for this early in the season,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “We had a 1-5 pack time of 1:19. This is something we would like to continue to bring down and move this group closer to the front of the race. I was very pleased with how both teams ran today. We had several personal bests today.”

The Lady Knights finished 11th out of 15 teams. Anna Gardner led the way (27th, 22:56), followed by Kenzie Harting (41st, 24:26), Ava Motycka (65th, 26:40), Taylor Kittle (68th, 27:20), Alexis Flagg (75th, 28:20), and Chloe Miller (85th, 31:17).

Crestview will return to action at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — Lincolnview improved to 3-0 on the young season by cruising to straight sets win over Antwerp, 25-11, 25-22, 25-13 on Saturday.

Brooklyn Byrne, Beth Hughes and Emma Bowersock each finished with eight kills in the match. Lauren Anspach served up five aces and Madelyn Berryman had three aces. Hughes and Allie Miller each finished with 10 digs and Makynlee Dickinson had a team leading 17 assists, while Anspach had 14.

Lincolnview will host Continental tonight.

Soccer

Defiance 2 Lincolnview 0

DEFIANCE — The Lancers lost to Defiance 2-0 on Saturday.

Lincolnview will play at New Knoxville on Tuesday.