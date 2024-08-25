Runners-up!

Van Wert finished second behind Elida at the Cougar Classic at the Van Wert County Foundation Tennis Complex on Saturday. Mandy Burenga took home first place at first singles, while Sophie Gearhart (second singles) and Alisah Sheckels and Leia Hoersten (second doubles) earned runner-up honors. Lauren Gearhart (third singles) finished in third and the first doubles team of Carolina Zappa and Lillie Mull finished fourth. Van Wert will host Celina today. Photo submitted