Small blaze extinguished…

A quick response by the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Fire Department helped to extinguish a fire that could have gotten out of hand. Police and firefighters were at the N. Jefferson St. scene Saturday morning, after a 911 call of a smoke alarm and possible fire. Police entered the home and removed one person who was having difficulty getting out. Police then used fire extinguishers to knock down the small blaze. The fire department took over and finished extinguishing the fire, which was caused by a candle that was sitting on a wooden holder and had burned down, catching the candle holder on fire. It spread to a picture frame and a plastic ornamental dish and cup piece. Damage to the home was light and emergency crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer