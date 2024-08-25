Two people hurt, airlifted after crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early morning accident that injured two people in eastern Paulding County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday morning on County Road 177, west of County Road 171 in Paulding County’s Brown Township.

A Polaris RZR-XP1000, driven by Savannah Ridgway, 24, of Convoy, was traveling west on County Road 177, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Polaris also had a passenger, Westen Phlipot, 23, of Paulding.

The patrol said Ridgeway and Phlipot were not wearing safety belts and both sustained serious injuries. Ridgway was airlifted by helicopter to Mercy Health-Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Phlipot was flown by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Promedica Life Flight and John’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.