Van Wert County Fair to begin its 7-day run on Tuesday

The 2024 Van Wert County Fair will be held Tuesday, August 27 through Monday, September 2, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The end of August and Labor Day weekend brings with it the 168th annual Van Wert County Fair, which will officially begin on Tuesday, August 27, and run through Labor Day Monday, September 2, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Daily admission and hours

Daily admission is $10 for anyone 13 and older and free for children 12 and under. The gates will open at 8 a.m. each day and the midway will open at 10 a.m. daily. The fair will close at midnight each day.

Food, vendors, games, rides

A wide assortment of food, games and rides will be offered, along with a variety of different vendors. Ride availability, times and prices are dictated by the ride vendor, Jessop Amusements Inc. Ride wristbands will be available for purchase

Special days

Wednesday, August 28, is Senior Citizens Day at the Van Wert County Fair. Anyone 60 and over will be admitted free of charge until 4 p.m. Free donuts and coffee will be served at 10 a.m. at the Midway Entertainment Tent at the northwest corner of the Commercial Building.

Thursday, August 29, is Veterans Day. Veterans and their spouses will be admitted free. Veterans must show military ID. A Veterans Day program will be held at 11 a.m. in the Paddock Area.

Saturday, September 31, is First Responders Day. First responders will be admitted free of charge all day.

Exhibits and shows

Numerous livestock and non-livestock exhibits and shows will be held throughout the week, including the Showman of Showmen Contest at 6 p.m. Monday, September 2, and the Jr. Fair livestock sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 3.

Lunch passes

Once again, a popular offering will be available for those who want fair food for lunch during the workday, Tuesday-Friday. Simply pay the daily gate admission and receive a lunch card between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be sure to leave by 2 p.m., turn the lunch card in and your admission charge will be refunded. You will not be able to get hand stamped.

Grandstand events

Tuesday, August 27 – Official grand opening ceremony at 6 p.m., harness racing at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28 – Cheerleading competition at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 29 – Harness racing at 11:30 a.m., free Confederate Railroad concert at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30 – OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 – Jess Kellie Adams Concert at 7 p.m. and Kaitlyn Schmit & Friends Concert at 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 – Motocross at 1 p.m., ABAR Rodeo at 8 p.m.

Monday, September 2 – Harness racing at 12 p.m., demolition derby at 6 p.m.

For more information about grandstand events and to purchase tickets, click here. There will be no grandstand admission charge for harness racing or the Confederate Railroad concert.

More information on daily events and more can be found online at vanwertcountyfair.com.