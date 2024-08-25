Venedocia Lions Club to be at the fair

Submitted information

The Venedocia Lions Club will once again be serving sausage sandwiches before and during the 2024 Van Wert County Fair.

The Lions Club trailer, located at the northwest corner of the Jr. Fair Building, will be open for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today (Monday), during booth/stand set-up. During the actual fair, the sausage trailer will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Tuesday, August 27, through Monday, September 2.

The Venedocia Lions Club offers fresh pork sausage sandwiches with add-ons of cheese and egg, along with a large selection of sandwich condiments. They also offer an egg sandwich and a variety of beverages.

Visit their website, venedocialions.org, or their Facebook page for a complete schedule of sausage trailer events and other information about the club.