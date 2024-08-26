Council hears PD crash, Leeson Ave., subdivision info

Mayor Ken Markward updated council members on last Friday’s crash involving a police cruiser. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A crash involving a Van Wert Police cruiser, Leeson Ave., and a proposed new residential subdivision were among the items mentioned during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Mayor Ken Markward spoke about last Friday’s crash at Mendon Rd. and westbound U.S. 30, which is outside the city limits. Shortly after 3 a.m., a Van Wert Police Department cruiser driven by Officer Elijah Wortman was northbound on Mendon Rd. and was hit by a westbound van while crossing U.S. 30. The collision forced both vehicles off the highway. The cruiser flipped on its side, hit a highway marker and became engulfed in flames in a field along U.S. 30. Wortman and K-9 Officer Figaro were able to escape the cruiser.

“One of the things I want to clarify, because I had some questions about why was a police officer outside the city limits – just to clarify, from time to time officers will be requested by either the Sheriff’s Department or the State Highway Patrol to assist in some way and that is what was happening at that time. It doesn’t even usually happen once a month but from time to time our officers do have business outside the city.”

Markward added that it was a very serious accident and said Wortman suffered a broken arm. Figaro suffered only minor injuries, but the driver of the van suffered more serious injuries.

Police Chief Doug Weigle said after the meeting that Wortman should be back after his arm heals and Figaro will be back on the job as well. City Auditor Erika Blackmore later said grant money could help pay for a replacement cruiser and equipment.

Markward also said materials needed for the Leeson Ave. project came in and he said all the houses on Leeson have been connected to the new water main.

“Of course everything could change if there’s (severe) weather but the idea is the day after Labor Day, the street excavation would begin where the new gutters and curbs are going to go in,” he explained. “As they progress, when it gets closer to the time when an individual’s house would have their driveway inaccessible, they would notify that person about three days ahead of when they expect that to be. Technically, they’re still on schedule right now.”

The project is expected to be complete sometime in November.

Later in the 45 minute meeting, council members heard information about a proposed residential subdivision slated to be built on along Hospital Drive, next to the existing Washington Place subdivision. The proposal for Englewood Place calls for the construction of duplex condos on 12 lots, meaning 24 units, with most featuring 1,500 square feet of living space and two-car garages on each side. The developer is seeking a 30-year, 100 percent TIF, or Tax Increment Financing Agreement from the city. The units are expected to be priced in the high $200,000 range. TIF legislation is expected to be considered next month by council members.

In other business, council members approved a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with First Federal Savings and Loan, 10 years and 90 perecent. The bank plans to build a second location at 820 N. Washington St., the site of the former Van Wert Inn.

Council members also approved legislation changing the period in which to schedule public meetings for zoning from 40 to 70 days, and council heard the second reading of an ordinance establishing a no parking zone on the east side of Tyler St., from 800 S. Tyler to the end of the street.

At the end of the meeting, council met in executive session to discuss pending litigation but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.