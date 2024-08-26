Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

On Friday, August 23, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Middle Point Fire Department at a house fire (see photo below). CERT is working to raise support for the family. After meeting with the family it is determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.

Please include the following case number with any donation so that CERT can ensure it is distributed to the correct family: Case #8968.

Adult male: pants: XL; sweat pants; shirts: 3XL; footwear: large/wide (slippers)

Adult Female: pants: L; sweat pants; shirts: L; sweat pants; footwear: 8-9

Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:

Clothing Items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larger Appliances and Furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*Some appliances may not be needed, in the event that your donation cannot be accepted, donation, you may be asked to return to pick up the items as storage space is low.



Donations will be collected until Friday, August 30.



Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St.,Van Wert. Include the Case #8968 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the Case #8968 in the donation note.