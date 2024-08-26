Purse Bingo to be held in Van Wert

Submitted information

A designer purse bingo will be held on Friday, September 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave., Van Wert.

Only 250 tickets will be sold for this event and they can be purchased at St. Mary’s Parish Office, at 601 Jennings Rd., Van Wert. The ticket cost is $30 and this allows you to play five early bird games of bingo and 20 regular games. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6 p.m. There will be many other ways to win purses, gift cards and cash. In addition, there will be plenty of food options including homemade desserts.

All proceeds will benefit St. Mary of the Assumption School and Church.