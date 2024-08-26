Random Thoughts: condolences, more

SCOTT TRUXELL

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes condolences and praise of support, a long winning streak, opening night records and performances, the opening slate of WBL games, and college football.

Support

It was news no one wanted to hear. Late last week, the family of Cale Wenning of Coldwater announced that he had succumbed to injuries sustained in a bike accident earlier this month. He was just 17.

The outpouring of support shown by everyone has been truly amazing. Friends, classmates and teammates were joined by people from every single MAC school, along with numerous others around the area. People who didn’t know him but still offered kind words and support.

To Cale’s family, we’re sorry for your loss and we grieve with you.

No. 50?

A win Friday night will give the Marion Local Flyers their 50th consecutive victory. That includes regular season and playoff games. It should be noted the Flyers haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019.

The opponent is Franklin, a Division III team that defeated Bishop-Fenwick 22-13 on Friday. The Flyers won last year’s matchup 63-7.

The record for most consecutive wins (regular season and playoffs) is held by Delphos St. John’s, 57, from 1996-2000. It’s not a stretch to say Marion Local could break the record. Obviously it won’t be easy but it is a reaslistic possibility.

Opening night

If you’re keeping track, the Western Buckeye League went 6-4 during high school football’s opening weekend. The Northwest Conference went 6-2, the Midwest Athletic Conference went 8-2, but it was a tough opener for the Green Meadows Conference – GMC teams went just 3-5 last Friday night.

More opening night

Van Wert quarterback Briston Wise put on a show Friday night, with four rushing touchdowns, including an 84-yard sprint, and officially rushed for 246 yards. He also added two touchdowns through the air. Not to be outdone, Crestview running back Braxton Leeth topped 100 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns.

WBL opener

What a way to open Western Buckeye League play.

I’m going to say all five games of this Friday’s games have the potential to be very interesting an competitive games. The headliners are Defiance at Wapakoneta and Celina at St. Marys. All four teams are considered contenders for the league championship. I only wish those were Week 10 games.

I expect Van Wert and Bath to be a good game and Shawnee and Elida should be interesting, especially given the fact that Shawnee stunned Lima Central Catholic in the opener, and Kenton and Ottawa-Glandorf might be closer than people think.

College football

Welcome back college football. Welcome back.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.