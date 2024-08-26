Southern Rock coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, the legendary Southern rock band that has captivated audiences for decades, will be gracing the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 1, as part of their Farewell Tour. This performance is part of the exciting fall season at the Niswonger, which boasts a packed lineup of 13 shows, promising something for everyone.

The Daredevils’ formal beginning as a band was in Springfield, Missouri in 1971. Their original title, Cosmic Corncob & His Amazing Ozark Mountain Daredevils, was shortened to The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. They quickly made a name for themselves with their unique blend of country rock, bluegrass, and pop. Their signature sound is characterized by tight harmonies, intricate guitar work, and a laid-back, yet energetic vibe that captures the spirit of the Ozarks. The band is best known for hits like “Jackie Blue,” their top release which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975, and before that “If You Wanna Get to Heaven,” reached the top 30 hit in 1974. Over the years, they’ve released several albums and have remained a beloved staple in the Southern rock scene.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be at the NPAC on November 1. Photo submitted

With tickets starting at just $25, this is an incredible opportunity to experience one of the classic bands of the ’70s live and in person. The show promises to be a nostalgic journey through some of their biggest hits, along with new material that showcases their enduring talent and musical evolution.

“We are thrilled to bring The Ozark Mountain Daredevils to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as part of our Van Wert Live series, Executive Director Jarin Hart said. “Their music has a timeless appeal that resonates with fans of all ages, and it’s an honor to have such an iconic band grace our stage. This show is just one example of the diverse and exciting lineup we’ve curated for our fall, and we can’t wait to share these incredible experiences with the region.”

As the Niswonger Performing Arts Center gears up for a season full of diverse entertainment, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils are sure to be a highlight. Come listen to songs like “If You Wanna Get To Heaven,” “Jackie Blue,” “Chicken Train,” and “Standing On The Rock” which cemented the band’s place in music history. Don’t miss out on this chance to see them live and be a part of a night that will undoubtedly be filled with timeless music and unforgettable moments. Get your tickets now and secure your spot for a fantastic evening of Southern Rock at its finest.

Members can get tickets now. Members always have the first two weeks to purchase. Ozark Mountain will be on sale to the public starting on Tuesday, September 10.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.