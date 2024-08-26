Thomas “Tom” Bauer

Thomas “Tom” Bauer, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday morning, August 24, 2024, at his residence near Convoy.

Tom Bauer

Tom was a 1958 graduate of Convoy Union High School. A loyal servant of God, Tom was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, where he served in various offices. Tom served on the boards of the Van Wert National Bank and the Soil and Water Conservation District and was a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau. In his early years, he worked at Nationwide Insurance and Showalter Sporting Goods.

Tom developed a passion for farming at a young age from his mother. He was happiest when passing down his knowledge and skills to his family. He was blessed to be able to farm with family for many years. Very few things meant more to Tom than farming, other than his family.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Bauer. Other surviving family members include his children, Susanne (Dale) Mosier of Tipp City and Dan (Beth) Bauer of Convoy, and seven grandchildren, Brooke (Collin) Ernst, Ben (Chelsey) Mosier, Nick (Lindsey) Bauer, Emily (John) Rollins, Justin Davis, Janelle (Luke) Eschenbach, and Abby (Aaron) Vermule. His 10 great-grandchildren brought him great joy in recent years.

Tom joins his parents, Carl and Marjorie (Cully) Bauer and brother John Bauer in the bliss of heaven.

Please join the family for a celebration of life at Redeemer Lutheran Church south of Convoy from 3-5 p.m. Friday, September 13. Come share your fond memories of Tom over some of Tom’s favorite thing – conversation, coffee and cookies.

Preferred memorials: the Redeemer radio broadcast or the Haven of Hope in Van Wert.