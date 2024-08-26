VW independent prep golf roundup

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 146 Celina 176

It was a matchup of cats and dogs at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday and it was the Van Wert Cougars coming out on top in dominating fashion, 146-176 over the Celina Bulldogs.

Sam Houg and Keaton Foster led the way and were co-match medalists with stellar rounds of 36. Brock Stoller and Griffin McCracken fired excellent rounds of 37, and Hayden Dowler and Zach Stoller rounded out the team scoring by each firing a 43.

With the victory, the Cougars are 5-0 overall (3-0 WBL).

The junior varsity team was also victorious, 168-246. Carter Wright was the match medalist after carding a 40, followed by runner-Up medalist Trevor Halker, who shot a 42. Rounding out the scoring was Noah Krites and Alex Benner with solid rounds of 43. Clayton Fast shot a 53, and Beau Baer tallied a 58.

Lincolnview 170 Allen East 189

HARROD — At the Colonial Golfers Club on Monday, Lincolnview soundly defeated Allen East 170-189.

Holden Price (40) had the low score for the Lancers, while Bosten Bailey was one stroke behind at 41. Chayse Overholt shot a 44 and Bennett Kill finished with a 45.

Crestview 182 Ottoville 192 Fairview 206

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey shot a 38 to win match medalist honors and the Knights won Monday’s tri-match, 182-192-206 over Ottoville and Fairview.

Keenan Smith and Ayden Hyitt each shot a 47 and Evan Hart finished with score of 51.

Ottoville 238 Lincolnview 248 (girls)

Grace Custer was in a three-way tie for match medalist, but Lincolnview fell to Ottoville 238-248 on Monday.

Custer, along with Ottoville’s Rachel Steffan and Drey Swint each shot a 58. Eme Renner shot a 60 for the Lancers, followed by Lilly Holdgreve (62) and Ellie Mueller (66).