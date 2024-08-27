Bids awarded to fix closed overpasses

VW independent staff

Bids to repair two Van Wert County overpasses over U.S. 30 have been successfully awarded and work should be complete by the end of 2024.

According to ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton, the bids to repair the Stripe Road overpass in Van Wert and the Converse Roselm overpass in Middle Point were awarded to The Ruhlin Company of Sharon Center, Ohio, on August 14. More details, including a potential timeline will available after an upcoming pre-construction meeting.

The two overpasses have been closed since early May, when it was discovered than at least one over-height vehicle struck both of them.

The main members, beams and girders were bent and damaged, along with the cross-frame members and stiffeners. Once repairs get underway, the beams and girders will be heat-straightened, repaired and painted. The cross-frames and stiffeners will be removed and replaced.