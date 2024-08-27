Open house scheduled for Thursday

Van Wert Area Economic Development, Van Wert Works, and Visit Van Wert have moved locations and will host an open house to see the new office at 140 E. Main St., next to the Van Wert County Foundation Office. The open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, August 29.

Van Wert Area Economic Development has a mission to promote retain existing businesses and to design and implement solutions to bring more development into our community.

Van Wert Works is an initiative that aims to connect the workforce, businesses, and community of Van Wert. By providing resources and support, Van Wert Works helps local organizations find qualified employees and help job seekers find rewarding careers in the area.

Visit Van Wert provides visitors and residents with a community calendar of events with the mission to promote events in Van Wert County, around the State of Ohio and surrounding states.