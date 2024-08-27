VW independent volleyball recap
Ottoville 3 Lincolnview 0
OTTOVILLE — The Big Green handed the Lancers their first defeat of the season, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Emma Bowersock five kills for Lincolnview, while Allie Miller had 11 digs.
Carly Thorbahn led Ottoville (8-1) with 13 kills, while Kendall Schnipke had 12 kills.
Lincolnview (5-1) will play at Kalida on Thursday, September 5.
Coldwater 3 Crestview 0
COLDWATER — Coldwater defeated Crestview in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12.
Crestview (1-2) will host Antwerp on Thursday.
