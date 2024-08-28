2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 2

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Some impressive matchups are on this week’s schedule of area high school football games – games featuring powerhouse vs. powerhouse, intriguing teams vs. up and coming teams, along with two key early season Western Buckeye League games. There are six Games of the Week this week but that figure could easily be 10. This week’s slate features five WBL games plus 22 other games.

During last week’s Pigskin Pick’Em opener, I managed to go 26-5, or 83.8 percent. As always, the weekly goal is to pick at least 80 percent of the games.

Games of the Week

Celina at St. Marys Memorial

The Battle of Grand Lake. It’s a key early season matchup between a pair of WBL title contenders. In my mind, this is a true tossup game. It literally could go either way. However, after much thought and deliberation, I’ve decided to go with the home team in what could be a fairly low scoring game.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Coldwater at Clinton-Massie

Powerhouse vs. powerhouse. These two teams have combined to win 10 state titles, including seven by Coldwater. Clinton-Massie uses the old wishbone offense but it’s hardly a finesse offense. They line up and slug it out, while rarely putting the ball in the air. It’s worked for them for a number of years. Coldwater is, well, Coldwater. What an Week No. 2 matchup. I think it could be a tossup, but I’m giving a slight edge to the Cavaliers.

The pick: Coldwater

Columbus Grove at Liberty-Benton

This has the makings of a very good game. The Bulldogs won last year’s matchup 24-14 but things should be a bit more difficult on the road. Having said that, I think Columbus Grove is the favorite, probably by a touchdown. I’m going with the road team.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Another key early season WBL game and perhaps THE game of the week. Whichever team loses this game will be behind the proverbial 8-ball right out of the chute. Defiance is looking to avoid an 0-2 start but this won’t be an easy game on the road. I like the Redskins in this one.

The pick: Wapakoneta

McComb at Crestview

An intriguing matchup. McComb dominated the Knights in 2023 but Crestview has a chance to turn the tables Friday night. It won’t be easy. With all due respect to other teams, this McComb team might be the most physical team the Knights face all season long. The Panthers aren’t flashy but they fundamentally sound. They don’t make many mistakes at all. If the Knights can cut down on their penalties and not let McComb go on long, time consuming drives, I like their chances.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert at Bath

After a sluggish start, Van Wert piled up yards and points against Bryan last Friday night. All things considered, it was a very impressive showing by the Cougars. Yards and points won’t be as easy to come by this week. Bath is a very good defensive team. Offensively, if the Wildcats can solve their red zone problems from last week, they’ll be a handful. I like the Cougars in this one, but I don’t think it’ll remotely resemble last year’s 64-42 score.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf: Kenton

Shawnee at Elida: Elida

Non-conference

Allen East at Newark Catholic: Newark Catholic

Archbold at St. Henry: Archbold

Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa: Bluffton

Brookville at Anna: Anna

Delphos Jefferson at Parkway: Delphos Jefferson

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Central Catholic: LCC

Edon at Antwerp: Edon

Fairview at Delta: Delta

Fort Loramie at Versailles: Versailles

Fort Recovery at Urbana: Urbana

Hilltop at Edgerton: Edgerton

Lima Sr. at Findlay: Findlay

Marion Local at Franklin: Marion Local

Minster at Columbus Africentric: Minster

New Bremen at Norton: New Bremen

North Cenral at Paulding: Paulding

Patrick Henry at Ayersville: Patrick Henry

Spencerville at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace

Swanton at Hicksville: Swanton

Tinora at Otsego: Otsego