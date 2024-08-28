Cougar golfers win again, now 6-0

VW independent sports

CELINA — The Van Wert Cougar golf team traveled to Celina Lynx to take on the Celina Bulldogs on Wednesday, and the Cougars were victorious 161-229. Hayden Dowler was match medalist, carding a 39. Griff McCracken was right behind with a score of 40 and rounding out the scoring were a pair of 41s by Sam Houg and Keaton Foster.

The Cougars are now 6-0 (4-0 WBL) Van Wert will travel to Wapakoneta today to take on the Redskins.