First place!

Van Wert was crowned the champion of the annual Van Wert County Fair Cheer Competition on Wednesday. Crestview finished second. Originally scheduled for the grandstand, the competition was moved indoors to Lincolnview High School due to weather conditions. Today is Day No. 3 of the fair and its Veterans Day, featuring free admission for all veterans and their spouses. Veterans must show military ID. Look for more pictures of the fair later today. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent